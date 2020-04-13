Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $3.75 to $3.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 953,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,644,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $949.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.10. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 143,829 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $4,371,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

