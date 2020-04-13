Authorship (ATS) Market Cap Hits $4,435.50

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Authorship has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Authorship token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. Authorship has a market capitalization of $4,435.50 and $1.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Authorship alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.02763919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214210 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Authorship

Authorship launched on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com.

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Authorship Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Authorship and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.