AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AOCIF opened at $4.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

