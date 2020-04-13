AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$10.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.06. 122,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.43. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$809.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

