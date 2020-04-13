AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,579,968. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,663,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,763,000 after acquiring an additional 45,051 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,009,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in AutoNation by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 666,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,870,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.40. 25,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

