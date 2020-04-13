AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE AN traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $7,887,762.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,424 shares of company stock worth $19,579,968 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $1,180,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after buying an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $1,540,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.