Autonio Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Autonio has a market cap of $355,426.46 and $58.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.02750241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00215806 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

