Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

AVLR traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.55. 15,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,269. Avalara has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $1,415,676.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,258,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

