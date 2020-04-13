Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $28.95 on Monday. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2,303.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,796,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.