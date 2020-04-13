Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

AVY traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.90. 377,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,701. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average of $123.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after purchasing an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,638,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,243,000 after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,990,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

