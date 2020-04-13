Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Downgraded by Avian Securities to “Underperform”

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was downgraded by analysts at Avian Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Get Avianca alerts:

Shares of AVH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Avianca has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.89). Avianca had a negative return on equity of 110.89% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avianca will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Avianca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Avianca by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avianca by 12,021.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,542 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Avianca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avianca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.