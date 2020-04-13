Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGR. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Avinger from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR remained flat at $$0.41 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 96,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 213.01% and a negative return on equity of 200.27%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the 4th quarter worth about $5,772,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 362.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 623,093 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avinger by 198.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 906,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 603,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.