Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of ACLS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.34. 43,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,070. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $644.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

