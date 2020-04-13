Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Lowered to $28.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AX. TheStreet cut Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. 7,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.32. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,835.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon acquired 2,700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 291,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,860,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $14,900,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.