B. Riley Boosts Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $21.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58,414 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,384,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 113,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 875,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,460,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.