B. Riley Cuts Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $8.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIRG. ValuEngine raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,549. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Airgain had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Airgain by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.