B. Riley Cuts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $8.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

AOSL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. 6,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a PE ratio of 197.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

