B. Riley Raises Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $31.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $24.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,732 shares of company stock valued at $639,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,156,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,360,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,183,000 after purchasing an additional 813,341 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

