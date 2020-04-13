B. Riley Trims Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Target Price to $13.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.59. 454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $284.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 93,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.