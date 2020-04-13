B. Riley Trims HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Target Price to $29.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:HMST traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. 4,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,303. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Ederer acquired 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $37,682.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,886.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,768.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in HomeStreet by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

