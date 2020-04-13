B. Riley Upgrades Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to “Buy”

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $14.96. 5,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,838. The company has a market capitalization of $607.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.82. Cohu has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. Analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.