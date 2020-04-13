B. Riley Upgrades LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) to Buy

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.30 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. First Interstate Bank raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 98,680 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.