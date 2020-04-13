Banano Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $374,752.74 and approximately $3,221.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02749876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00217400 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,507,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,489,489 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

