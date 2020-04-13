Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 25,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.