Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,521. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Bancorp by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 52,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

