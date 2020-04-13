Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $6.91 on Monday. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 33,245 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

