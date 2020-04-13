Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BXS opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXS shares. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

