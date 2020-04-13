Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

BXS has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

BXS stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.45. 14,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,826. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,625,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,080,000 after purchasing an additional 111,676 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,340,000 after purchasing an additional 571,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,225,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

