Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after purchasing an additional 745,086 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

