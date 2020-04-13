Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $17.37 on Monday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

