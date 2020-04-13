Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.34% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.70 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

