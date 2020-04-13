Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Community Bank System worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 647,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 270,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Bank System by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,971,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,012 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,308,000 after purchasing an additional 96,390 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $65.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

