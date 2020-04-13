Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 267,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 126,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after buying an additional 74,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 456,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 222,324 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

FBC stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

