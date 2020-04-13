Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.63% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 33,524 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

PIZ opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $30.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

