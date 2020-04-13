Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 574,437 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 262,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

