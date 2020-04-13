Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.73 Million Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.44% of M/I Homes worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,208,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in M/I Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 199,607 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. M/I Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $588.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.62.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHO. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

