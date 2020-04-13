Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HYHG opened at $57.66 on Monday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04.

