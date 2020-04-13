Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Mack Cali Realty worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE CLI opened at $17.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

