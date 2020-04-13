Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.24. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

