Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.04 Million Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.43% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

IHE opened at $144.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $165.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

