Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.62% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $663.71 million, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

