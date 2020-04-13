Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.11 Million Stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.89% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 174,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIZ opened at $25.69 on Monday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

