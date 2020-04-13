Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of OSI Systems worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 407.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,545,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,167.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.