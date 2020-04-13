Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 713,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Hertz Global worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hertz Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Hertz Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hertz Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hertz Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Consumer Edge downgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Hertz Global stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $889.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.59.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 6,387,918 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,285,121 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

