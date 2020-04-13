Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,587,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,417,000 after buying an additional 169,793 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after buying an additional 347,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 480,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 353,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 142,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -236.00, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

