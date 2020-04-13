Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.25 Million Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 178,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.61% of Antero Resources worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,980,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 311,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

