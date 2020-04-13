Bank of America Corp DE Has $5 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,058 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Shake Shack worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 84,749 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after buying an additional 467,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE:SHAK opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. Shake Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.99.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.