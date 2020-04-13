Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.98% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 95,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $322.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

