Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 21.62% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DURA stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

