Bank of America Corp DE Invests $4.95 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

